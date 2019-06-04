Every year the River’s Edge Trail is lined up and down with Lumanaria bags designed by students here in Great Falls.
These bags are personalized by each student giving something new to see and enjoy at every turn.
There will be one thousand bags made for this year’s walk and students are excited to try and find their creations.
“If you ever go to the thing to see um all the bags try to uh find the best bag there.,” Said Cooper Mcpherson a 4th grader at Chief Joseph Elementary.
The bags are filled with glow sticks, lighting up the trail.
These bags are symbols to honor those who lost their battle with cancer and to be a beacon of hope for those who survived.
The walk will feature music, food, fun and will be free to the public to come down and enjoy.
The walk will start at Gibson Park and line the trail across the Central Avenue West Bridge and beyond the federal court house.