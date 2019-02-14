Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1000 AM MST SATURDAY. * AT 952 AM MST, THE NWS HYDROLOGIST CONFIRMED AN ICE JAM CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF CASCADE. * FLOODING WILL GENERALLY REMAIN SOUTH OF CASCADE, IMPACTING SECTIONS OF SHEEP CREEK ROAD, CAUSING SOME CLOSURES. AT THIS MOMENT, THIS ICE JAM IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INTERSTATE 15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ICE JAMS CAN BE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN IMPROVE OR WORSEN WITH LITTLE NOTICE. IF AN ICE JAM IS ENCOUNTERED STAY OFF ICE, DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS FLOODED ROADS, AND REPORT TO AUTHORITIES OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&