According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, strong winds and weak layers in the snowpack have created dangerous avalanche conditions.
They say several human triggered and natural avalanches have been reported in the Bridger Range, near Big Sky and Cooke city.
Tonight the Avalanche Center is sharing a close encounter after a recent observation.
“Yesterday, Alex went to the Throne in the northern Bridger Range and found just about every red flag of avalanche danger. He saw a large natural avalanche on Saddle Peak while driving up the highway, had the snowpack collapse under him, got unstable test results, and had strong winds quickly drifting snow covered his tracks,” said Ian Hoyer with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Forecast.
If you are out and make any observations no matter how big or small, the center encourages you to give them a call, email, or fill out their form to report any information you might have.
Links to these items can be found here.