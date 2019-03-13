GREAT FALLS – Authorities issued an arrest warrant against a man Wednesday for allegedly having sexual intercourse without consent.
Lyle R. Oka, a former carnival worker, is accused of raping the victim while she was unconscious after an evening at the Montana State Fair in July 2017, according to court documents.
The charges come following a sexual assault examination that resulted in a match between Oka’s DNA and the DNA found in the victim’s privates.
Police identified Oka as a suspect after the victim told them she believed the perpetrator was “a man who was operating a bottle breaking booth,” at the State Fair.
The victim said she remembered drinking a single beverage while hanging out with State Fair workers at one of their campers the previous night before blacking out. She said she then woke up the next morning in a trailer, disoriented and half-naked with a “feeling in her vaginal area.”
In an interview with police, Oka denied the allegations. He said he left the trailer early because “he did not feel like drinking with that group of people,” and let the victim sleep on his bed after she woke him around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m.