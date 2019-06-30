The Augusta Rodeo was filled with strong competition and excited fans as rider after rider competed to have the best times and highest scores.
This event is the eighty-third in Augusta history and was kicked off with a helicopter fly over by Malmstrom air force base.
This rodeo was a special one as it was dedicated to now former rodeo commander Tim Malatare.
‘It means everything to the town of Augusta it brings in allot of industry. I mean it brings in a lot of money into the town for this weekend it starts Friday night, Saturday and all day Saturday and All day Sunday,” said Malatare.
The event does come around every year so if you didn’t have a chance to experience the rodeo there is always next time.