Talks of clean up is already underway for the community of Augusta after two devastating flood seasons back to back.
However, community members say, they aren't out of the woods quite yet.
“I'm going to leave those sandbags for at least a couple weeks,” explains Candi Shalz, owner of the Western Bar.
With warmer temperatures on the way, the community of Augusta says they're still waiting to see if they'll get more flooding from mountain runoff.
After last year's flood season, they've learned it's better to be safe, rather than sorry.
“I'm fearful it's going to happen again. I definitely don't want to go through with what we did last year with getting sandbags out too late,” explains Shalz.
“There is some thought that there might be another one, just because we're not done. The snow's not melted, we're expecting more rain, so we're braced for that,” explains Lynn Kenyon, owner of Live in Montana real Estate.
Despite the fears of another flood, the community is starting to move forward with clean up preparations; a big task many don't want to face.
“A lot of hard work. A lot of manual muscle work,” says Shalz.
However, many aren't sure what to think.
This is the first time anyone in the community has ever seen flooding of this magnitude.
“Yeah, it's never happened. My dad, Walter Lane, who's lived here all his life, he is 82, and he's never seen it,” says Tammy Dellwo, owner of the Buckhorn Bar.
“Never anticipating there would be two, fifty year floods in, you know, consecutive years. So that was unexpected, but don't do the same thing twice, learn from it,” says Kenyon.
While the community is doing all they can to re-build, the task ahead of them feels a little out of reach; leaving many community members concerned about the future of their beloved town.
“It's a very big job for the town of 300 people. We're definitely going to have to call in; I think, the big wigs, to be able to do it,” says Shalz.
The good news is, the county and state are already ahead of the game when it comes to cleaning up the devastation left behind from this year’s flooding.
“Maybe picking up sandbags or pumping out your basement or things like that. To basically coordinate helping those residents who need help cleaning up their property,” explains Reese Martin, the Lewis and County Clark DES coordinator.
“To the credit of the state, they guarantee us that it will be fixed in two weeks,” explains Kenyon, referring to the Hogan Slew bridge on Highway 21 that washed away from this year’s flooding.
In the meantime, the community will continue to take care of one another, because at the end of the day, that's what Augusta is all about.
“We'll all still come together and help each other out,” says Candi.
One of the best ways you can help is by volunteering over the next few weeks.
Augusta will be hosting clean up days June 6th and 8th or you can donate monetary donations to the Augusta Chamber of Commerce.
Currently, everything is a waiting game as residents wait to see what Mother Nature has in store.