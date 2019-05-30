Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 523 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HIGHWOOD, OR 19 MILES SOUTH OF FORT BENTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BELT AND HIGHWOOD. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 89 NEAR MILE MARKER 73. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY CAN RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SLOW-MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ALONG AND NEAR THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT LATER TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AND MOVE OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN WHERE THERE IS STILL A CONSIDERABLE SNOWPACK IN PLACE. THE COMBINATION OF LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL, SNOWMELT, AND EXISTING HIGH WATER LEVELS MAY CAUSE SOME ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * CONFIDENCE: LOW PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&