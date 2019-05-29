For the second year in a row, flooding has devastated the community of Augusta; causing concerns over the rodeo and washing out another bridge.
“The bridge needs to be fixed, there's really no excuse. It was damaged last year and there was a band-aid put on it and the band-aid now has broken,” explains Lynn Kenyon, owner of Live in Montana Real Estate.
Following one of Augusta’s major bridges washing away, community members are having to take different routes to work, adding additional stress to the current situation.
“We have to go all the way around through the Bob Thomas just to get to work. Takes about probably, versus 2 minutes, 20 minutes, you know, to get around,” explains Tammy Dellwo, owner of the Buckhorn Bar.
“It's about a half an hour hike on another road that's dirt and covered in water and muddy and it's not easy,” explains Kenyon.
The closed bridge and flood waters have also caused community members to worry about this year’s rodeo, something the town can't live without.
“We survive on the rodeo. We survive on summer and hikers, and people staying in the hotels,” explains Kenyon.
Since flooding came a month earlier than last year, community members have already started to tackle one of their biggest obstacles… fixing the rodeo grounds.
“A lot of the same things as last year... Washed the sand out of the arena and put rocks back and filled the buildings with water and silt and; it's all got to be cleaned up. We've got a pretty good task ahead of us,” explains Ben Arps, Rodeo Chairman for Augusta American Legion Rodeo.
Currently, the Augusta community is treating business as normal; all while trying to figure out the next few steps from here.
“Businesses are open. Augusta's wide open. You know, come to Augusta, don't not come to Augusta. Everything is on now again. Yeah, we survived,” says Kenyon.
Everyone is invited to tonight’s community meeting in the Youth Center starting at 6pm.
The plan is to openly discuss flood cleanup and potentially take the ideas to the Lewis and Clark County Commission.