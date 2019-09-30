AUGUSTA - What lasted only a weekend left several trees damaged across Augusta.
During the storm, Augusta residents hunkered down in their homes to get through the late September snowstorm.
Fast forward 48 hours and the talk of the town today, however, was how fast crews responded to road conditions and the lone power outage.
Residents were happy that the roads at least in town were always kept clear of snow and safe allowing people to go to and from work as they needed.
“My friend came over and said if I needed a heater they would bring me a heater. I guess people look out for each other here in Augusta,” Forge Manager, Paulette Hughes.
Now, Augusta is back to normal and all the roads are clear.