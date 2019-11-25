Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...HILL, CHOUTEAU AND LIBERTY. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ROBERT VENCENT VASECKA DROVE AWAY FROM A SENIOR CARE FACILITY IN MISSOULA AT 8:20 TUESDAY MORNING. HE IS POSSIBLY HEADING TO NORTH DAKOTA. ROBERT IS DRIVING A BLUE 2010 SUBARU FORESTER WITH MONTANA PLATE 462671B. ROBERT IS AN 85 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE IS 5 FEET 8 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 130 POUNDS. ROBERT SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, AND HAS NOT TAKEN HIS MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON ROBERT, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.