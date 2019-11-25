An update from the Attorney General’s Office Tuesday:
On November 25 at approximately 3:45pm, Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force initiated contact with a 42-year-old male probationer under supervision in Great Falls. Earlier that day, a no-bond warrant had been issued for the arrest of the probationer for violating conditions of supervision.
Officers located the subject in the driver’s seat of an SUV in an alleyway near 3rd Avenue Northwest and 13th Street Northwest. The subject brandished a handgun while he was in the vehicle. Officers attempted to communicate with him. The Great Falls Police Department arrived on-scene to assist. The subject was exiting the vehicle with the handgun and a Deputy U.S. Marshal fired his duty weapon, fatally wounding the subject. He died at the scene.
The Great Falls Police Department asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and the shooting death. Petroleum County Coroner Dick Brown is serving as coroner and the state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.
The scene investigation was completed this morning at approximately 10:30am and the area was reopened to the public.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office for review.
No additional information is available at this time.
NEW INFORMATION:
Great Falls Police Department says officers responded to an armed suspect on the 1300 block of 3rd Alley Northwest on Monday afternoon. The end result is an officer-involved shooting. There is no longer any threat to the public at this time. While no officers were reported hurt during the incident, it is still unclear as to whether or not anyone else was. Police asked several neighbors to evacuate their homes during the active scene.
GFPD reports the area is safe and there is no further threat to the community. Here is their updated post from Facebook:
UPDATE 5:06PM - Today at approximately 3:45pm officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Great Falls Police Department, were involved in a situation with an armed suspect in the 1300 block of 3rd Alley Northwest. The incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, the scene is safe, and there is no further threat to the community.
We appreciate the community’s support. You may expect to see police in the area for some time, please continue to avoid the area
According to a Facebook Post from GFPD:
INCIDENT IN PROGRESS - We are working a potentially volatile incident in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. Community members may see an increased police presence. We ask you to please avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it comes in.