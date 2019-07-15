GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last Friday, July 12th Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a report of an attempted child abduction.
This happened in the evening around 8:00 p.m. near 36th St. and 4th Ave. N.
A nine-year-old boy told officers he was riding his bike when the kidnapper physically removed him from his bike and put him in a vehicle.
The child was taken to a residence nearby where he was able to escape and make his way home where his mother called 9-1-1.
The kidnapper is described as a white male wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a bulky black hat. He was last seen driving a dark maroon sedan with tinted windows.