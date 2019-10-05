Update 1:50 pm: Tony Many Guns Jr and Kendra Vielle/Devereaux have been found according to BLES.
Two separate attempts to locate were posted to the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, one for 16-year-old Tony Many Guns Jr and another for 14-year-old Kendra Vielle/Devereaux.
According to BLES Tony Many Guns Jr is 16-years-old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a purple/maroon/black sweater, jeans and a blue bandana.
Tony was last seen on October 4 at 8:30 pm.
BLES says Kendra Vielle/Devereaux is 14-year-old, 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. Kendra has light brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray or white sweater or coat, blue jeans and a black backpack.
Kendra’s mother was the last to see her before school October 4 and she was also reportedly seen at the Homecoming dance that night.
If you have any information on either of these people please call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.