GREAT FALLS- An assistant basketball coach on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.
A release from the Department of Justice says Christopher Brown worked as an assistant basketball coach for Stonechild College as well as tutored and helped with coaching basketball at Rocky Boy’s middle and high schools.
According to the release, court records filed by the prosecution accuse Christopher Brown of having intercourse with a minor girl on several occasions from July 2018 to December 2019.
Brown became acquainted with the victim through his work as a coach and his relationships with friends.
Christopher Brown faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
The case will be presented to a grand jury for an indictment according to the DOJ.