The following press release was sent out by Cascade County Sheriff Jessie Slaughter on Monday:
Assault leads to multi-day standoff in Cascade Co.
- Taylor Tucker Anchor/Reporter
- Updated
Locations
Taylor Tucker
Anchor/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
News For You
Local Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Butte woman faces 12 felony charges after car-ramming incident
- The "M" received a new look Saturday morning thanks to MMIW activists
- Missing Western Montana man found dead in Mineral Co.
- Parents disappointed after kids get hurt at Anaconda money giveaway
- Lake County deputy severely burned while assisting driver
- Man in wheelchair hit & killed by car in Great Falls
- Two men dead after plane crash in Roosevelt Co.
- Volunteer firefighter accused of falsely evacuating, groping two teens
- Five-year-old child drowns in Hyalite Canyon Reservoir
- Polson man dies swimming in Flathead Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.