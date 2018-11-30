GREAT FALLS- After at least 18 months of searching for Ashley Loring-HeavyRunner, her sister Kimberly Loring has decided to take her sister's story to Washington D.C.
Kimberly tells us, the family spoke with Senator Tester back in April about how he wanted to do more to help find Ashley and share her story. Then, Ashley’s family was given an opportunity to be apart of the missing and murdered indigenous women hearings in D.C.
Kimberly said they want to shine light on how important it is to bring awareness about the missing indigenous women crisis occurring across Montana.
"We worked so hard to make sure that everybody knew that Ashley was missing. We searched a lot of grounds for Ashley, and we went everywhere speaking her name and telling her story. Everybody needs to know that Ashley is missing, and by doing that we also helped other people that have gone missing and murdered," said Kimberly Loring.
Senator Tester's office said Ashley's hearing in D.C. will most likely take place sometime this December.