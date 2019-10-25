The saying goes: it takes a village to raise a child.
And that couldn't be more true if your child is living with special needs. But the sad truth is... resources for special education are strapped across the country, especially within public school systems.
According to a 2018 survey, there are 17 counties across Montana whose nurse-to-student ratio is worsening, with 45 percent of the state's counties having no formal school nursing services whatsoever.
"It's also detrimental to the family. The caregiver, the mother and the father, they want what's best for their child,” says Laura Farnell, and occupational therapist and mother to five children, three of which are living with special needs.
“So when they're not getting appropriate care for their child, they're not able to focus on their marriages, or their extracurricular activities, their health and wellness, you see a lot of chronic illness is parents of a child with disabilities, because we're pretty strapped," says Farnell.
Dale Lambert is the Director of Student Services in Great Falls Public Schools. With experience in more rural communities, he says many times schools rely on local EMT’s, teachers, and even parents to come in and help out.
"It's not a perfect solution but it's the best possible solution for that situation."
Erica Harp, lead nurse at GFPS, has a theory as to why we're seeing these alarming numbers.
"We are seeing a lot more medically complex children come in, and that's a national thing, and that's just because we're seeing kids surviving NICU stays, having different syndromes or medical conditions..."
But here in Great Falls, nurses are coming out in higher numbers to support these kids. With 16 nurses working at 21 schools, Great Falls is closer than ever to reaching the national goal of one nurse per school.
Even more impressive, they have reached that number in just eight years.
“It's been amazing to see that improvement, I'm very proud of our district,” says Harp. “I have colleagues in other districts in other areas. Some are doing great, some are still struggling with caseloads, having to delegate tasks, supervising unlicensed people. And there's some big responsibilities there."
Of course, the system can never be perfect. Some parents have said it's been tough getting the services their child needs.
But Superintendent Tom Moore says it's usually a paperwork issue, such as getting the go-ahead from doctors and other providers. But at the end of the day, providing these services in public schools is the law, and they do their best to make it happen as quickly as possible.
And GFPS is working on adding an additional nurse soon.