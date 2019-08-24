GREAT FALLS- The annual Chamber Fun 101 event from the Great Falls Symphony is going to be held September 14 as a part of the Paris Gibson Museum’s Arts on Fire “Family Day”.
Chamber Fun 101 is an annual event for the Great Falls Symphony and it’s Core Ensembles that puts on educational presentations for each ensemble, and in-between each performance allows for kids to touch and try the instruments just shown.
Arts on Fire “Family Day” will have multiple artistic activities such as face painting, clay sculpture, pottery, and more.
The events will be held at Paris Gibson Square Museum at 1400 First Avenue North on September 14 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. with the Chamber Fun 101 show beginning at 12:00 P.M. Both events are free and welcome to all ages.