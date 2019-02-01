Officials say arsonists are to blame for a section of apartments set ablaze last night in Poplar.
According to a post on the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, they responded to a large structure fire around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived at the defunct Jolly Swag, they found a section of apartments on fire. The Facebook post says they believe it was started by arsonists. While PVFD says there was no damage done to the next door post office, there is a chance your mail will smell like smoke.