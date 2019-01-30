Army Lieutenant and Vaughn Public Schools Alum visits kids

Some of the kids in Vaughn Public Schools got a special treat today, from someone who is an alumni of the school district.
That treat was army 2nd Lieutenant Nicholas Smerker who came by to visit his old school, talk with the kids about growing up in a small town, and what it's like to be in the army. And he says it's always great seeing the young kids and being there to answer questions.
“I do love being home, being in this small town and if there is any way that I can help kids in anyway even if it’s just by speaking with them, then I’ll for sure do it,” said 2nd Lieutenant Nicholas Smerker.
Vaughn Public Schools told KFBB it's great to see an alumni come back to talk with the kids and get them interested in what military life is like, and maybe even inspire some of them to join our armed forces.