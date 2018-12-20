SUN RIVER - A suspect is in custody after an incident on Thursday morning at a residence on North Birdtail Road.
A press release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office says the suspect barricaded himself in a room with a handgun. The report came in around 9:15 AM. Lt. Bob Rosipal called in the SWAT team.
Before SWAT arrived, the suspect gave himself up without incident and remains in custody with charges pending.
We do not know yet what those charges are. CCSO added there was no threat to the community at any time.