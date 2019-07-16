GREAT FALLS – A corn maize and pumpkin patch will soon call a new spot home in Cascade County.
As part of its 15th season, Applestem will open on Sept. 21 along the Banks of the Missouri River, about one mile North of Craig on the Frontage Road.
The Blackman family owns and runs the agriculture business, which was created in 2004 as a way to introduce people to farming and ranching in an interactive method, according to Applestem’s official website.
If you’d like to check it out, Applestem will run until Oct. 27 2019 once it opens in late September.