GREAT FALLS- Police are investigating after a customer makes a troubling find at a Great Falls laundromat this week.
Pictures were posted to a private Facebook group on Monday showing what appears to be a blood-filled syringe on top of washers at ‘10th avenue laundry’ in Great Falls.
The person who noticed the syringe says she immediately notified the owners, who do not wish to formally comment about the incident at this time.
They say they have security cameras rolling at all times and regularly clean the facility, and are disappointed someone would leave that type of item at their store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Great Falls Police.