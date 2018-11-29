The city of Great Falls is hosting its annual Municipal Court Food Drive tomorrow November 30th.
So here in Great Falls here is what you have to do. Bring in 10 cans and/or boxes of food to the municipal court house in the Civic Center between 7 A.M. and 4 P.M.
The food has to be prior to the expiration date. If you are paying fines on a monthly basis, 50 dollars of your fine for the month of December will be waived.
“The food pantries always need more food during the holidays and the winter. The other thing is the other person doesn’t have to take that 50 dollars they’d normally use for Christmas on their children or what have you,” said Judge Steve Bolstad.
In order to participate, you must be current on your fines, must have fines in this court, if your balance is only Restitution you may not participate and you must not have an active warrant.
Last year the food drive had 541 people take part and the City of Great Falls ended up donating 5,655 pounds of food, and this year they want to do even more.