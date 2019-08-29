GREAT FALLS- The Downtown Great Falls Association (DGFA) is accepting submissions for the 36th Annual Christmas Stroll button.
Submissions are open to all artists who live in Cascade County, and the deadline is September 5 at 2:00 P.M.
The winner will be announced by September 15, and all non-winning pieces can be picked up after September 16.
The DGFA asks that you attach your contact information to the back of the artwork and deliver it to the Downtown Association office at 318 Central Avenue, Great Falls.
In their press release the Downtown Great Falls Association says judging will be done the same way as last year:
- The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page, and record the number of positive reactions to each piece of art.
- The Downtown Association will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can vote only once.
The image with the most combined votes will be chosen as the 2019 Christmas Stroll Button.
The rules for the artwork according to DFGA are:
- Original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed.
- All artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected.
- Artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3 ½ inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3 inch buttons so that the outer 1/4 inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible (see diagram on page 2).
- Your artwork may include “36th Annual Christmas Stroll 2019”, but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork.
- Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button.
- Artists may submit up to three design proposals.
The winning artist will get a cash prize of $250 from the DGFA and the image will become the property of the DGFA and possibly used for future promotions.
There will be 750 buttons made featuring the artwork, and the winning design will be displayed on the event poster that will be distributed throughout Great Falls. The original copy will be used as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing.