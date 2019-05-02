GREAT FALLS - Following a commissioner meeting on Tuesday, the Great Falls Animal Shelter saw its bid for a new cattery get put on hold for another week. During this waiting period, two city commissioners Owen Robinson and Mary Moe continued their work looking into a potential joining of the GFAS MacLean adoption center.
Commissioner Owen Robinson talked to KFBB about what they hope bringing the two facilities together will do.
“We have to do it right we have to save money but if it determinates the care for the animals that wouldn’t work it’s not just the money its animals first,” said Robinson.
Joining these two facilities may seem like a far off idea, but it does have the potential to benefit multiple parties.
The first one being Great Falls Tax Payers, and the other being the animals themselves.
With planning process still at such early stages it may take months before any clear plans can be solidified.
“With any commission initiative it’s an effort to get out into the community and explore what some options are that might be beneficial. This may end up not going anywhere but it deserves a chance,” said Commissioner Moe.
Moe says the place to start is trying to find a way to make a duplicate cost a smaller singular one.
All efforts are focused on saving money for the city but not sacrificing animal care.