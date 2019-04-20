The great falls animal shelter has had problems with over population in the past, especially with cats.
However now, they're looking for help from the great falls community because they've now reached their full capacity with dogs as well.
Yesterday the great falls animal shelter shared this post on face book. Stating they are completely full and aren't able to hold any more dogs.
They continued in the post sharing how the spring-a-pet event is still in full swing and that a new potential family friend is at the shelter waiting for you.
The current adoption fee is 70 dollars and that includes spay and neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a name tag.
The link for this event is here at: https://www.facebook.com/GreatFallsAnimalShelter/