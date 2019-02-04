The American Red Cross is in a state of emergency after over 900 blood donations have been unfulfilled due to the government shutdown.
In addition to this, the Red Cross has lost over 4,600 blood and platelet donations after being forced to cancel blood drives across the nation due to winter weather.
In Great Falls, the American Red Cross is starting to feel the effects of this as well.
Typically, they like to have a 5 day supply of blood on hand, but due to recent circumstances, their numbers have dropped to less than a 3 day supply.
Currently, the Great Falls Red Cross is doing everything they can to keep their shelves full, but in the end, it all comes down to donors.
With more blood leaving than entering the facility, supplies are continuing to drop, worrying blood centers about the possibility of a worst case scenario.
“If there’s an emergency, or a bad car wreck we want to make sure it’s on the shelves when needed,” explains Scott Shanahan, a member of the Great Falls Red Cross staff.
The most needed blood type at this time is O-, however at this point, any blood type would be greatly appreciated.
To donate blood, simply visit the Blood Donor app or RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Beaverhead
Dillon
1/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 715 East Bannak
Broadwater
Townsend
2/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 No. Cedar
Cascade
Belt
1/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Marks Catholic Church, 128 Castner St
Great Falls
1/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fresh Life Church - Great Falls, 202 2nd Ave South
2/8/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Great Falls Realtors, 401 13th Ave South
2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Liberty Center, 8 3rd Street North
2/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benefis Health System West, 500 15th Avenue South
2/15/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benefis Health System East Bldg 4, 1401 25th Street South
Malmstrom A F B
2/26/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Base Chapel, Base Chapel, 315 75th St N
Flathead
Bigfork
2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 8559 Hwy 35
Kalispell
1/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., THE CHURCH AT CRESTON - LUTHERAN, 5447 Hwy 35
1/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Hwy 93S
1/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., US Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way
2/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sandy's Friends & Family Ski Pass Drive, 126 North Meridian Rd
2/15/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Communities, 185 Crestline Ave
2/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 603 So. Main St
2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Valley School, 2290 Farm to Market Rd
2/22/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, Flathead County Health Department, 1035 1st Ave West
2/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road
Lakeside
2/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road
Marion
2/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane
West Glacier
2/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters
Whitefish
2/18/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fresh Life Church of Whitefish at National Parks Realty, National Parks Realty, 601 Spokane Ave
Gallatin
Belgrade
2/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Belgrade High School, 303 N. Hoffman
Bozeman
2/4/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bozeman Christian Center, 921 W. Mendenhall Street
2/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zoot Enterprises, 555 Zoot Enterprise Lane
2/12/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Recreational and Sports Complex, 120 Hosaeus Fitness Center
2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, MSU-SUB
2/15/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W. Main
2/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Revive Salon & Spa, 81305 Gallatin Road
2/21/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Department of Fish Wildlife Parks, 1400 S. 19th Ave.
2/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simms Fishing, 177 Garden Dr
2/22/2019: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fuel Fitness & Nutrition, 2125 Boot Hill Ct
2/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., McDonalds Parking Lot, McDonalds, 1503 W. Main Street
2/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bozeman Public Library, 626 E. Main Street
2/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., First Security Bank of Bozeman, 208 E. Main
2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5997 East Valley Center Road
Gallatin Gateway
2/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Big Sky School # 72, 45465 Gallatin Road
Manhattan
2/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blackhawk, 275 Manhattan S Road
Three Forks
2/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 124 2nd Ave East
Jefferson
Boulder
2/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Jefferson High School, 312 So. Main
Lake
Saint Ignatius
2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main & Hwy 93
Lewis and Clark
Helena
1/30/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N Benton
1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Helena College, Donaldson Bldg, Helena College, University of Montana, 1115 N. Roberts St.
1/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N Benton
2/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave.
2/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 350 N. Last Chance Gulch
2/12/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Blue Cross / Blue Shield, 3645 Alice St.
2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Park Ave. Building, 301 S. Park Ave
2/15/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway
2/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lewis & Clark Public Library, 120 South Last Chance Gulch
2/22/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Student, 3020 Big Sky Loop
2/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect
Lincoln
2/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main
Lincoln
Eureka
2/26/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 500 Dewey Ave
Libby
2/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 West 2nd Street
Troy
2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy Community, Troy Community Baptist Church, 725 E Missoula Ave
Madison
Harrison
1/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Harrison High School, 120 Harrison Street
Mineral
Superior
2/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Superior Area Ambulance Center, Corner of Brooklyn and 5th Ave E
Missoula
Bonner
2/18/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road
Missoula
1/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bicycle Hangar, 1801 Brooks, Suite B
1/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 East Main
1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive
1/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aerial Fire Depot, 5765 W. Broadway
2/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Partnership Health Center, 401 Railroad St. West
2/5/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek
2/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Security Bank Main Branch Dearborn, 1704 Dearborn
2/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United States Forest Service - Fort Missoula Combined, 26 Fort Missoula Road
2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Ed Building, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive
2/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Loose Caboose, 3510 S. Reserve St
2/15/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, 420 Pine Street
2/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Parish, 130 South 6th Street East
2/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Neptune Aviation, 1 Corporate Way
Seeley Lake
2/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seeley-Swan High School, 456 Locust Lane
Pondera
Conrad
2/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Conrad Mission Church, 205 2nd Avenue N.W.
Valier
2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valier High School, 804 4th Street
Ravalli
Hamilton
1/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive
2/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane
2/19/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds, 100 Old Corvallis Road
Stevensville
2/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 216 College Street
2/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Stevensville High School, 300 Park Street
Teton
Dutton
2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 201 E Main St
Fairfield
2/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Bible Church, Faith Bible Church, 606 Central Ave
Toole
Shelby
1/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 669 Park Avenue Civic Center
Sunburst
2/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, Methodist Church, 115 1 St S