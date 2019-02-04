Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

...LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT LEWIS AND CLARK...BROADWATER... SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...MEAGHER...NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN... SOUTHWESTERN TETON...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE... AT 747 AM MST, THE LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES NORTH OF OVANDO TO 11 MILES EAST OF LINCOLN TO 21 MILES SOUTHEAST OF WOLF CREEK TO 24 MILES NORTHEAST OF TOWNSEND TO 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. VISIBILITIES OF GENERALLY 2 TO 4 MILES ARE EXPECTED WITHIN THIS AREA OF SNOW, HOWEVER, VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY FALL TO AS LOW AS A HALF OF A MILE IN THE HEAVIEST BURST OF SNOW. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HELENA, TOWNSEND, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, CASCADE, LINCOLN, EAST HELENA, MONTANA CITY, AUGUSTA, WOLF CREEK, TOSTON, FORT LOGAN ON THE SMITH RIVER, YORK, RIMINI, ALHAMBRA, SPRING MEADOW LAKE STATE PARK, EDEN, AUSTIN, FORT LOGAN, WINSTON AND MAUDLOW. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 176 AND 263. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 119. HIGHWAY 12 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 54, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 28 AND 89. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 40. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 29, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 55 AND 57. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.