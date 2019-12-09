GREAT FALLS - The rising cost of healthcare has created a barrier for many Cascade County residents.
Now Alluvion Health wants to ensure access and care for everyone, no matter their ability to pay.
It's being called the Stampede Script Program and it is just one example of Alluvions commitment to provide that level of care.
This program provides one-time prescription medication to those who cannot buy it due to severe and significant financial constraints.
The prescriptions will be stamped with a special stamp indicating the person trying to get the prescription is a part of the program, then it will be filled by the onsite Pharmacy at the main Alluvion Health Building, 601 1st Ave North.
“We are proud of this program and the fact that our organization supports the Providers doing the right thing to help a patient in an acute medical crisis, where antibiotics or other medications are needed,” says Nell Ryan, Family Nurse Practitioner. “This program helps keep patients out of the emergency room, we can get them stabilized and work with them to find long term solutions to improve their whole-person health.”
