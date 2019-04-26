Alluvion Health, previously known as the Community Health Care Center, is preparing to open next week at a new spot in the middle of the city.
The site, located next to the local bowling alley, will become the medical center's new home in the coming days. It's a location that's served many different functions in Great Falls' history.
The place was originally a bank when it was first built in the 50s, and part of that still remains through one of its original vault doors. But what was once a room for storing financial records, will soon become a room for x-ray procedures.
Other new additions include a pharmacy set to open in the coming months, and a functional lab, where doctors test patient samples. The new facilities took roughly a month each to set up, after Alluvian purchased it from a private medical group in January.
The center is looking to expand its "whole person" care services, which tackles things outside of your typical health checkup.
"It can be housing, it can be financial strife, it can be your employment. So we work with the person to figure out what's going on beyond just having a medical symptom," said Erin Merchant, Alluvion Health’s marketing director.
The facility will offer services like therapy, counseling and walk in appointments for patients, on top of medical and dental care.
Later in the year, the center plans on expanding further by breathing new life into the Rocky Mountain Building, a site that's been closed since it caught fire nine years ago. For now though, the center will soon launch an open house with building tours and drinks, once it's open to the public.
Alluvian will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its official opening on Monday.
The center says it will accept patients regardless of their ability to pay. The ribbon cutting and open house will be on Monday from 4 to 7 pm for anyone and everyone to attend.