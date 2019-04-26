Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. SLUSHY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADWAYS COULD LEAD TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON HOURS. THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, WET SNOW, AND EMERGING FOLIAGE COULD LEAD TO BRANCH OR TREE DAMAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FALLING AND/OR BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND EXTREMELY POOR VISIBILITIES. THIS CAN LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AND MAKE TRAVEL VERY DANGEROUS. && MOLDAN