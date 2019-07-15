GREAT FALLS -
Last Friday GFPD was dispatched to a report of alleged attempted child abduction.
This happened in the evening around eight p-m near 36th st and 4th avenue north.
A nine year old boy told officers he was riding his bike when the kidnapper physically removed him from his bike and put him in a vehicle.
The child was taken to a residence nearby where he was able to escape and make his way home where his mother called 9-1-1.
The kidnapper is described as a white male wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a bulky black hat. He was last seen driving a dark maroon sedan with tinted windows.