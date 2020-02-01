GREAT FALLS 10:30PM - MDT has reopened all roads in and out of Great Falls.
Highway 191 south of Judith Gap is reopened, however there is still an active fire burning in the area. Click here for details.
GREAT FALLS - After being closed for several hours on Saturday, Highway 87 from Great Falls to Belt has reopened.
Highway 87 from Great Falls to Loma remains closed.
Highway 80 from Fort Benton to Square Butte also remains closed.
GREAT FALLS- Multiple roads east of Great Falls are closed due to a dust storm causing low visibility.
According to the Department of Transportation Travel Info map, US-87 north from Great Falls to Fort Benton is closed as well as MT-80 from Fort Benton to Square Butte due to wind and fire creating zero visibility.
US-89 from Sockett Road Great Falls to Belt is closed due to a dust storm as well.
There are 7 vehicles involved in an incident on US-87 with at least five injuries confirmed.
Two crashes have been reported involving two Sheriff’s patrol cars as well according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Two deputies and one citizen are being treated for minor injuries.
All northbound traffic is asked to turn around.
The MDT Travel Info map is reporting a fire and high winds causing low visibility.
Sheriff Slaughter says the roads are planned to be shut down until early tomorrow morning.People are asked to find an alternate route.
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office shared Saturday:
Alert!!! Highway Closure:
Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton is closed due to extreme winds. This is a very dangerous situation so please no attempts to travel at this time. There have already been several accidents and conditions are not only very dangerous for travelers, but for all of our first responders who are responding to these accidents.
-Sheriff Jesse Slaughter