United Airlines has agreed to extend direct summer Chicago flights at Great Falls International Airport until early September, according to a press release from the Great Falls Area Chamber Of Commerce and other city departments.
The extension adds nearly a month to the flight schedule, which will increase this year’s capacity between the two cities by 20 percent.
The extension lasts until Sept. 2, 2019. Tickets are available for booking now.
The move comes just a year after United Airlines expanded Chicago flights to daily during the summertime, resulting in the airline finishing 2018 with over 17 percent growth in total boardings, according to the press release.
The Chamber of Commerce says the continued expansion is a result of flight guarantees from the Low Cost Airline initiative, which was funded through donations from local businesses and individuals.