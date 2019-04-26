Air Force makes uniform changes

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 4000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&