Air Force makes uniform changes

GREAT FALLS- The airman spoke, the Air Force listened. Here's why our nations airman's uniforms are getting a changeup.
Those protecting our country are often times in unpredictable climates and situations. Which is why our United States Air Force makes it their mission to make sure our airman have the equipment they need to serve our country. This said the Air Force has changed these airman's uniforms.
It's called the OCP uniform, also known as the Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniform. Right now over 100,000 airman is already wearing it.
The Air Force continuously evaluates uniforms for fit, form, and function allowing airman to best perform their duties in any environment. In fact, they have a program specifically designed to focus on these topics. It's called the Human Systems Program Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
"Commanders of flying units are able to assess their mission requirements and determine which flight equipment either the one piece flight suit or the two-piece flight suit best enables their airmen to perform the warfighting mission," said, Maj. Nicholas J Mercurio, with the USAF.
Some other changes include the t-shirt underneath their uniform being coyote brown and switching the squadron patches from the left arm to the right arm underneath the American flag patch. This symbolizes honoring the heritage of squadrons being war-fighting units.
Airman have until April 1st, 2021 to make these changes. For more information click here.