GREAT FALLS- Court documents say two calls were made for men with a rifle around 11:30 pm September 28.
According to documents a woman called Great Falls police after a man with a rifle who was trying to break into her car around 10:30 pm. Shortly after a man called and said two Native Americans approached him, demanded his car keys, hit him with the butt of the rifle, stole his keys and phone, and took off in his car.
Police could not locate the victim’s car until around 2 am when it was spotted going the wrong way down the 13th block of Central Avenue. When officers started following the car the driver was speeding and made several turns to try and evade them.
The driver turned left onto 2nd Avenue south from the right lane on 25th Street South, before turning and going the wrong way down 26th Street South.
Officers were able to catch up with him after he turned down 7th Avenue South where they ran the car’s license plates and it came back as stolen.
The driver was ordered to hold his hands outside of the window and he would only put one hand out and kept looking back at the officer before speeding away.
The officer observed that because the man was driving at a high-speed on snowy roads, the car slid during a turn and crashed into two parked cars in a parking lot down the street.
The man then got out of the car and ran away on foot, leaving footprints in the snow headed northwest.
When the officer looked through the car they found an ID left for a Tyler Biglefthand, and officers followed the footprints the driver had left in the snow to the address on the ID.
Court documents noted that the ID was only for identification and was not a driver’s license.
Descriptions from the victim whose car was stolen and the picture ID were used to confirm that Biglefthand was the one who had stolen the car and he was arrested outside of his residence.
Tyler Jay Biglefthand was charged with 13 counts: robbery; assault with a weapon; two counts of thefts; criminal trespass to vehicles; fleeing/eluding a police officer; travel wrong direction; improper left turn; reckless driving; basic rule; driving without a valid driver’s license; failure to give immediate notice of accidents by quickest means with apparent damage over $1000; and duty upon striking unattended vehicles.