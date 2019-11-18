GREAT FALLS - Brandon Craft will continue to look on and listen from the defense table tomorrow as the trial will require at least one more day to come to its conclusion.
Out of the prosecutions, fifteen witnesses’ one remained great falls police department detective Keith Perkins who was one of the two main detectives on the case.
He spent today in the hot seat answering questions for both sides of the trial.
“Yeah nothing was found their either that was indicative of shooting events of inside that room either the trailer,” said Detective Keith Perkins after being asked about the room Adam Petzack was sleeping in.
By the end of today, there were over 50 pieces of evidence gathered for this case.
Including a rifle and a revolver that detectives were not able to rule out as the possible murder weapon.
The jury is set to enter deliberations tomorrow and we will continue to bring you updates in our newscasts.
