GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls sent a press release saying that 13th Street and 3rd and 4th Avenue North will have construction related closures for the installation of ADA curb ramps.
Work will be done in the area starting September 5th through September 20th.
During construction, 4th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North will be closed periodically to through traffic and 13th Street North will experience partial closures.
Local access to the avenues and streets will be provided.
Barricades and detour signs will be set up in the area to re-route traffic.
For more information about the closures contact Mikaela Schultz, Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258.