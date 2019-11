Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG TO LINGER THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS... AREAS OF FOG, DENSE AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE TO LINGER THIS MORNING ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND THE ADJACENT PLAINS. VISIBILITY IN FOG MAY REACH A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. FOG WILL THEN GO ON A DIMINISHING TREND EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD ALLOW EXTRA TIME THIS MORNING, AND BE MINDFUL OF ANY SLICK SPOTS IN AREAS OF FREEZING FOG.