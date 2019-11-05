GREAT FALLS- A vehicle is reported to be blocking the northbound passing lane of I-15 at mile marker 283 north of Great Falls.
The DOJ Incident Report says there are no injuries.
The cause of the incident is unknown, however, the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info lists the area of I-15 where the accident happened as wet/scattered wet.
A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT HAS BLOCKED THE NORTHBOUND PASSING LANE OF I-15 AT MM-283 on I-15 I-15 AT EMMERS ... https://t.co/rsDLb2MefE— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 6, 2019