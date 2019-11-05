Weather Alert

...SNOW TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE REST OF THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS EVENING AND COOLING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT COULD LEAD TO PARTICULARLY ICY ROAD SURFACE AND HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&