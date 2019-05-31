"Who is patrolling the streets of downtown?", This is what some business owners are asking us now that a downtown patrol, or brick officer, is no longer in place.
Instead of one person dedicated to downtown, a directed enforcement team is in place to look over the area.
They were first put into place two years ago and worked closely with former brick officer, to get up to date on the main issues happening in downtown great falls.
“We focus on several areas downtown parking garages, the library and alley ways downtown uh just in the last since may fifteenth just the Directed Enforcement Team has written thirty-five criminal citations that doesn't include any traffic.’’, said D.E.T. Sergeant Tony Munkrs
The D.E.T. currently consists of Sergeant Munkrs and 3 other officers.
They could be adding an additional officer in the near future.
For now if you see anything out of the ordinary you can always call the dispatch hotline (406)-727-7688