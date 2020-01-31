GREAT FALLS - A Red Flag Warning has been into effect for Central and Eastern Montana.
The Red Flag Warning went into effect around 3 am with expected wind gusts of at least 75 miles per hour.
The warning will last over the next two days and during this span, areas with little to no snow cover will be at an increased risk of being able to catch a spark.
"We have to talk about fire danger in the middle of Winter here with these Chinook wind events but it’s definitely not something that happens every year that's for sure,” said Francis Kredensor, Meteorologist, National Weather Service Great Falls.
This week we already saw a 22-acre grass fire start-up and the strong winds will also be putting high profile vehicles at risk when traveling on highways.
If you are traveling this weekend remember to take extra precautions so you can avoid any unnecessary risks.
A couple of easy things to remember for this weekend is to avoid doing any burning during the strong winds, prepare an emergency kit should a fire spark in your area and prepare a family communications plan in case of an emergency.
You can find links to the Weather Service and the Red Flag Warning here.