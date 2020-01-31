Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 75 MPH. * IMPACTS...INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER IN PLACES WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS MAY SEE SOME BLOWING SNOW AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS ON THE PLAINS MAY CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. SEE THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH STATEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON THE GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&