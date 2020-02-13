Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW OCCURRING. SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT OVER KINGS HILL PASS, WITH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ON HIGHWAY 89. * WHERE...FOR THE BLOWING SNOW, EASTERN PORTIONS OF CASCADE COUNTY AND ALL OF JUDITH BASIN COUNTY. FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW, KINGS HILL PASS ON HIGHWAY 89. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW DEVELOPS TONIGHT OVER KINGS HILL PASS AND THEN CONTINUES INTO FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&