GREAT FALLS - Active shooter scenarios can be one of the scariest things for a community to go through...but luckily, great falls is putting together a new task force to deal with just that situation.
The cascade county sheriff’s office and great falls fire and rescue are teaming up for this new program...focusing on keeping the great falls community safe.
This is one of the first task forces of its kind for Montana.
This has Sheriff Jesse slaughter very excited to be leading the way for this new program.
“I think it’s amazing that we are doing the right thing for our community it puts us at substantially more risk us being law enforcement and the fire department but that’s what we're here for,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Now it is currently in its early stages of development so there isn’t ay set in stone plans for community training but sheriff slaughter is confident in the abilities of everyone involved to keep the community safe should an emergency arrive.