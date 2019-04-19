Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...ELEVATION AREAS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER COUNTIES, ESPECIALLY THE KINGS HILL PASS AREA. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND OTHER AREAS BELOW 6000 FEET. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL. ANYONE OUT RECREATING AT HIGHER ELEVATION SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE RETURN OF WINTER WEATHER. SOME STRESS TO NEWBORN LIVESTOCK ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&