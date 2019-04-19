Lewis and Clark will be making a return trip to great falls as they will be helping travelers have fun and learn, all at the same time.
Great falls airport will be converting a waiting area into a new play area providing travelers a safe and educational playing environment.
The area allows children to experience the trail as Lewis and Clark's did - right here along the Missouri.
The project is being organized by the Lewis and Clark foundation in great falls and executive director Jay Russell tells us this is not just for kids.
"Its really for all ages and we've got allot of graphics and texts talking about Lewis being chased by a bear which happened here in great falls, just what the portage was all about around great falls and the Missouri so it really appeals to all ages."
The play area is set to start construction in July and will be located next to gates 3 and 4 inside the airport.
If you are interested in donating to this project you can reach out to the Lewis and Clark foundation.
You can find the link at http://www.lewisandclarkfoundation.org/home.php