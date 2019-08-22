GREAT FALLS- Tylor Thomas Buttolph is being charged with two counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters after an outburst in court August 21.
Buttolph was in court for a hearing regarding a suspended license, and according to court documents Buttolph was refusing to testify and swore, saying that he is a sovereign citizen and does not recognize this court.
According to court documents while being escorted from the court Buttolph stated that “This court is a f****** joke.” He turned to face the front of the room and said, “What you’re doing to my people is gunna come back to you!” his statement taken as a threat towards the judge and city attorney.
Buttolph is on parole in the state of Washington for various offences including assault with a weapon and is pending extradition to Washington.