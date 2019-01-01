A glance back at 2018 in Montana

January of last year, Montana was getting hit with one of the worst winter storms on record especially on the Hi-Line. 80 mph winds, and 6 foot snow drifts left families stranded. Governor Steve Bullock issued a State of Emergency for the Browning area so that families could get the much needed essentials to survive the winter season.
Shortly after, Montanans were met again with the forces of nature, battling flooding and fires. The people of the small town of Sun River were evacuated after flood water forced its way into their homes causing thousands of dollars in damages.
The Howe Ridge fire wreaked havoc on a one of montanas main attractions, Glacier National Park. Burning almost 15,000 acres and leaving many traveling to the treasure state in disbelief.
Moving now to July 5th of 2017, when President Donald Trump made his historic trip right here to the Electric City but he wasn't done yet. That trip was followed by two more visits in billings and missoula.
The search continued for missing montana women Tammy Goff and Ashley Loring-Heavyrunner. Tammy and her dog were first reported missing on July 13,in Great Falls. Later that day the dog, Sadie, was found just outside of town. Official are still looking for Tammy and her black Chevy Colorado.
Meanwhile, after almost two years of searching for Ashley, her sister, Kimberley, turned to Washington D.C. to bring awareness about Missing and Murdered Indegnious Women here in Montana. Just after she spoke in front of congress, a body was found on the Blackfeet Reservation. The FBI said it is too early in the investigation to tell whether or not the body is Ashley.
It was a busy election season in Central Montana. The sheriff's race here in Cascade County was one for the books, with former sheriff Bob Edwards losing in the primary to who would go on to win in the sheriff race in the general election, Jesse Slaughter. According to clerk and recorders all over the state, the 2017 general election was one of the biggest voter turn outs they have seen.
Just a two weeks ago, the government entered a partial shutdown, after congress and the president were unable to come to an agreement over the border wall. Some state funding and programs have been affected, though most Montanans have stepped up to the plate to keep things running as normal.
Cant wait to see what 20-19 has in store for the Treasure State.