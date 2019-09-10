CHOTEAU- A two-day Rocky Mountain Front Gathering in Choteau to celebrate the mountains, wildlife and community will happen September 13 and 14.
The event is organized through the University of Montana’s This is Montana program and is calling for all who love Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front and the wilderness of western Montana to attend.
It is $50 to register for the event and it will be held at the Stage Stop Inn, 1005 Main Avenue North, in Choteau.
The gathering starts at 9:00 A.M. with a high school writing workshop with more to do throughout the day.
A few other agenda items include a Sun River Game Range Tour, a catered dinner and the Shadows of the Past Art Auction and fundraiser hosted by the Benefis Teton Medical Center.
The whole agenda and more information on how to register can be viewed here.
The event is sponsored by The University of Montana’s Office of Research and Creative Scholarship, UM’s College of Journalism and the Choteau Area Port Authority.