Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN... SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND EASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 945 PM, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED AROUND BELT, MONARCH, RAYNESFORD AND JUST SOUTH OF THE CITY OF HIGHWOOD.. THIS AREA OF SNOW WAS MOVING TO THE EAST AT AROUND 10 MPH. SNOWFALL RATES AROUND AN INCH PER HOUR CAN BE EXPECTED. VISIBILITY WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. THIS ARE OF SNOW WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 200 FROM GREAT FALLS TO STANFORD AND PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 89 FROM KINGS HILL TO BELT. SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE IN THIS AREA.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...AREAS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND BROADWATER COUNTIES INCLUDING KINGS HILL PASS. THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR TOWNSEND. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THOSE RECREATING OUTDOORS SHOULD PLAN FOR THE RETURN OF WINTER CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&