GREAT FALLS - The local police department is warning people of “Momo” an animated character that instructs children to harm themselves.
They released a video example of it Saturday on their official Facebook page. In a post, police warn social media users about the video’s graphic nature and instruct viewers not to play it in front of children until they are ready to educate them about the danger.
It starts off as a child’s instructional video about an ice cream machine, but turns dangerous quickly. We recommend only showing children the video for educational purposes.
INSERT VIDEO HERE
From what the GFPD understands, Momo is embedded in the WhatsApp mobile application, but can be found in some YouTube videos as well.
Parents and guardians are advised to be diligent when monitoring children’s online activities, and to talk to them about the dangers lurking online and on their devices.