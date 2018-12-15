GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls LBGTQ Center has received their largest grant yet.
Considering Great Falls ranked one of the lowest scores in last years municipal quality index looking at how inclusive a town is for people who are LBGTQ the 8,000 dollar grant will be put towards things like counseling services and continuing to keep their door open to the public.
"Great Falls does not have a non-discrimination ordinance which makes it difficult for people that are LBGTQ to do things like find an apartment or be out in the open in their place of employment, “ said Jasmine Taylor, a board member with the Great Falls LBGTQ Center.
The LBGTQ Center is one of three in the entire state which is why they tell us one of their biggest needs is volunteers. People who are willing to help with support groups or work inside the center.