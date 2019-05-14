CourseCo officially took over the city golf courses, Anaconda and Eagle Falls, February of this year.
While many things are staying the same, including the rates, there will be a variety of new items to expect during this year's golf season.
First and foremost, your check-in time will be far quicker thanks to new technology and a quicker check-in process.
As a result, you'll be hitting the course a little quicker than in the past.
In addition to this, the concessions are going to see a breath of fresh air as well.
A new menu is currently in the works as well as 6 locally crafted beers being put on tap.
While the company strives to make a better experience for their guests, they have a much bigger long-term goal in mind.
"Some of the other things that we'll be working on this summer is trying to put together some programs that are not necessarily golfer specific, but doing some things that are community related...Doing some things that we can use the facility here for the non-golfer. They can come out here and enjoy this beautiful piece of property," explains Jeff Stange, General Manager of the city golf courses.
Stange continued to say the Great Falls community has been nothing but supportive throughout the whole transition process.
Looking forward, Stange says several plans are in the work to get more involved in the community, but for right now, everything is getting squared away for the golfing season.